10 Indispensable Typography Terms, Illustrated

Earlier this summer, Fontsmith put together a lovely and informative poster entitled “The A-Z of typographic terms” featuring an alphabetical visual glossary of typography terms, a project intended to publicize its new typeface FS Aldrin.

Not only did we think it was a pretty clever marketing move, but the poster itself is gorgeous—we were quick to print a copy for our wall.

Here’s what Phil Garnham, Type Design Director at Fontsmith, had to say about it:

As type designers we can get immersed in an insular typographical bubble at times. It’s easy to forget that our language, the lingo, words and terms that we use to discuss, critique and refine our designs is under the constant pressure of discourse and scrutiny within, often redefining itself. We thought that it would be an interesting project to research and illustrate a few of the key words that we use everyday here in the Fontsmith studio but then before we knew it we were up to nearly 80 terms! Unable to cut the list down we’ve prepared this infographic that lists all the vocabulary in one place. Our new typeface FS Aldrin is used on titles and description info. It’s technical and precise shapes seemed perfect for conveying all of the terms in a succinct but also amiable tone of voice…

Each of the individual typography terms is so nicely visualized that we thought we’d take a closer look at a few of them:

Anti-aliasing

Semi-transparent pixels along the edges of letterform outlines to smooth jagged edges

Beak

Decorative stroke at the end of the arm of a letter, similar to a serif but more pronounced

Bilateral serif Serif extending to both sides of a main stroke

Glyph A single character (number, letter, mark or symbol) is represented by a glyph Counter An area partially or entirely enclosed in a letterform or symbol like an ‘o’, ‘p’ or ‘c’ Ligature Two or more letters joined together to form one glyph Finial Tapered or curved end on letters like the bottom of a ‘c’ or ‘e’ or the top of a double storey ‘a’ Old style / Hanging figures Numbers aligned with the lowercase, traditionally used for body text setting.

Swash

Exaggerated decorative serif, terminal or tail.

X-height

Height of the lowercase ‘x’ which is used as a guideline for the height of unextended lowercase letters

