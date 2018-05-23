Here at HOW, we love a good book cover, and ever since we got a taste of the book-design scene at Riverhead Books, we’ve been wanting to take a look at work by other designers and art directors working in-house at publishing companies. And so we’re excited to showcase 23 book covers—some of which have won awards from HOW and PRINT—by in-house creatives.

Regardless of what kind of design work you do, we hope these book covers inspire you to keep the creative wheels turning. And if you too are part of an in-house design team, we encourage you to celebrate your own team’s work by entering it in the HOW In-House Design Awards.

23 Cool Book Covers by In-House Designers

Note: This article previously showcased 25 covers, but a few have been removed, as they were completed in a freelance capacity.

Design: Christopher Brand, VP & creative director at the Crown Publishing Group

Illustration: Micah Lidberg

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Photography: George Baier IV (rip), Toby Jacobs (author)

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo,VP, creative director at Hachette Book Group

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Photo: Peter Yang

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group

Design: Jessie Sayward Bright, Crown Publishing Group

Design: Elena Giavaldi, Crown Publishing Group

Illustration: Mario Hugo

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Photography: George Baier IV

Design: Elena Giavaldi, Crown Publishing Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo, created in-house for Perseus (now Hachette Book Group)

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Design: Michael Morris, Crown Publishing Group

Design: Christopher Brand, Crown Publishing Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group

Design: Michael Morris, Crown Publishing Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group

Cover by Nicole Caputo, Hachette Book Group