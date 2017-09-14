[Call for Entries: The International Design Awards]

Editor’s Note: This is part 59 in Emily Potts’ inspirational series. Every other week she features three artists whose work offers fresh, fun, and stimulating creative inspiration. Each artist picks the next link—someone who personally inspires him/her. Check out the fifty-eighth part in the series, featuring Inka Bell, Minni Havas & Laura Laine.

Laura Laine is inspired by …

Cecilia always comes up with some new way of astonishing me with her talent. She is an incredible illustrator and a continuous source of inspiration. The mixture of effortlessness and precision in her work and her use of color and contrast are pretty much perfect to my eye.

I love this piece she did for J. Lindeberg, because it’s beautiful and creepy at the same time, and the contrast between the elegance of the material and the blunt composition of the floating head is so genius.

This is a great example of Cecilia’s use of different materials and her crazy skills with ink.

Cecilia Carlstedt is inspired by two people …

Eye-candy. That might sound like a diminishing description for Petras’ astonishing, intricate, and magical work. And, of course, there are many layers to her pieces. But the thing with candy, is that once you have had one piece, you crave for more, and that is how I feel about Petra’s work.

I love cut-out paper in any form, and Petra for sure is a master of this craft. Her nature-inspired cut-out paper creations are a feast in color, form, and symmetry.

Although still remaining in the world of flat patterns, I love the contrast between Petra’s bold form and color-based cut-outs to her simple, fine-lined pencil drawings. From the time-consuming, immaculate work with the scalpel to this more energetic, direct, and spontaneous feel of simple lines.

Cecilia is also inspired by …

Looking at Erica’s work puts me in the best of moods. Her vibrant, colorful palette and playful style inspires me to create and be more bold in my own expression. To me, her graphic pattern-like imagery is powerful and rebelliously decorative and can belong just as easily in commercial campaigns, editorial narratives, or as art pieces in your home. Always done with the same sense of joy and lively graphic intuitive perfection.

This is an amazing back-drop for a theater production of Othello. I love these crudely cut-out creations. It has just the perfect mix of surrealism and figurativeness to tickle my curiosity, and draws me into her imaginary world.

I simply love this lady. She is Erica’s work personified! Strong, confident, and with a playful heart.

Tune in next time to see who inspires Erica Jacobsson!

