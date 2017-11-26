3 Degrees of Inspiration: Daniel Roozendaal, MVM & Bjørn Rune Lie

Editor’s Note: This is part 64 in Emily Potts’ inspirational series. Every other week she features three artists whose work offers fresh, fun, and stimulating creative inspiration. Each artist picks the next link—someone who personally inspires him/her. Check out the sixty-third part in the series, featuring Fideli Sundqvist, Merijn Hos & Ted Parker.

Ted Parker is inspired by …

Daniel Roozendaal, a.k.a. The Garlic Myth

I first met Daniel in 2009 through a mutual acquaintance. Fresh out of art school, he formed a duo with his best friend, Gino Bud Hoiting, collaborating on drawings together. Although the work was good, they both had more to discover on their own. I love to see people find their own voice. It’s a sign of growth and that is true inspiration.

Daniel specializes in these types of graphic portraits. This one might be one of my favorites, although I’m pretty biased on this topic—I even went as far as to name my daughter Bowie.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the art movement De Stijl, Daniel created three portraits of the founding fathers. Although it’s an obvious choice to incorporate the elements of De Stijl into the portraits, you still have to pull it off. I think he succeeded quite nicely.

Daniel Roozendaal is inspired by …

Magnus Voll Mathiassen, aka MVM

The work of MVM inspires me because of the simplicity and boldness of it. The straightforward, organic, and geometric shapes/lines and the bright and simple color use create powerful images.

I really like the album cover for Narcissus by Bror Forsgren that he made. The flow of organic and geometric shapes and lines “floating” on a black background makes the image pop, and the contrast of a modern depiction of a classic myth appeals to me. I also love the quite subtle hard-on of the Narcissus figure you don’t see initially. This also contrasts with the sophisticated and stylish atmosphere of the image, and shows some humor.

Also the 70X100XINK project is inspirational to me. It stands out next to all the digital work of MVM, and shows the imperfect power of working by hand. I also used to do that a lot, but haven’t done that anymore since I started working digitally. This reminds me that I should maybe pick that up again.

MVM is inspired by …

We were partners in crime, as we started coloring our city with graffiti in our early teens together. Since then, we have gone our separate ways visually and conceptually. And I just love what Bjørn does. His naive and strange universe is created with masterful craftsmanship [and] extreme tactility. He deserves to rule the world.

His plants. Oh, my. He has created a truly wonderful, mystical world.

The shapes. I just fall in love with how he creates forms and make them come to life. I need these vases in my home.

Tune in next time to see who inspires Bjørn.

