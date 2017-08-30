3 Degrees of Inspiration: Inka Bell, Minni Havas, Laura Laine

[Call for Entries: The International Design Awards]

Editor’s Note: This is part 58 in Emily Potts’ inspirational series. Every other week she features three artists whose work offers fresh, fun, and stimulating creative inspiration. Each artist picks the next link—someone who personally inspires him/her. Check out the previous part in the series, featuring Spencer Charles, Kelly Thorn & Lotta Nieminen.

Lotta Nieminen is inspired by …

I first met Inka at university in Helsinki. We studied graphic design around the same time. I looked up to her design and illustration work back then, and she continues to be an inspiration with her latest venture into printmaking—establishing yet another style with seeming ease. She works with a sensibility to color, shape, and composition that I aspire to implement in my work.

Inka’s work is simple but observant, vibrant in color and considered in detail. She is one of the co-founders of Tsto (a stellar graphic design studio based in Helsinki), and worked as an illustrator with an enviable portfolio and client list, but I really admire her vision to push her independent work as an artist. There’s something infinitely inspiring about someone who isn’t afraid of reinvention, pushing their work to completely new places, all the while staying true to who they are.

XVII is a huge print from the Synchronicity series: Breathtaking in scale and hung from the ceiling.

From “Spaces In Between,” Part III Untitled 1 and Part III Untitled 2 merge funny and beautiful. These colors rock my socks!

Inka Bell is inspired by …

She inspires me because of the way she combines realistic imagery to fantasy-like features. I have always admired people who can do that. Her signature style is the complete opposite of mine, and I love seeing new stuff from her, whether it is a bigger commercial project for H&M, or a smaller scale album cover illustration. I have had the pleasure to work with her a few times, and the end result always amazes me.

These blankets are one of Minni’s personal project and show a slightly different side of her work. The project started in 2015, and it has an array of more or less abstract imaginary woven into woolen blankets. She does a lot of pattern design for clients too. Although the images are abstract, I feel like they still capture the same feeling that is present in all of her work.

Minni did these campaign illustrations for the shoe brand Minna Parikka’s AW15 collection. I think that this whole campaign is her signature style at its best, fitting the clients playful and strong feminine style perfectly. Minni’s background is in fashion design, so her understanding of materials takes the images to the next level. Many of her clients are from the fashion industry, and I can totally understand why. I also love the illustration done for MM6 Maison Margiela’s SS2017 collection, be sure to check that one out too. It was a tough decision to choose between these two.

Minni Havas is inspired by …

I’m in awe of her incredible talent. She has an amazing skill to illustrate movement in clothes and textures that is beyond natural. The characters she creates are mystical, sensual, and always strikingly stylish.

Honestly, I could pick any of her work. But this particular piece beautifully represents her drawing skills and imagination. I love how Laura is telling a story with each image. All the textures of the bags are so tangible but maintain the hand-drawn look. And you can see that the details in these women are thoughtfully chosen, from the clothes to the hairdo.

This one is also telling a story. I’m really into this deeper level in images, and it’s also the appeal in Laura’s work. This image is a great example of how she incorporates fantastical elements into her fashion illustrations. There is a thrilling atmosphere is this particular image. Her mystical and decadent style is almost poetic. I love how Laura is stretching the proportions to suit the composition best. All the elements and the body are in beautiful balance.

