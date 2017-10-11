3 Degrees of Inspiration: Roxy Prima, Phoebe Cornog & Maria Montes

[Call for Entries: The Logo Design Awards]

Editor’s Note: This is part 61 in Emily Potts’ inspirational series. Every other week she features three artists whose work offers fresh, fun, and stimulating creative inspiration. Each artist picks the next link—someone who personally inspires him/her. Check out the sixtieth part in the series, featuring Maja Sten, Tyra von Zweigbergk & Ivan Chermayeff.

This week we reset the chain with lettering artist …

I’ve been a fan of Roxy’s for a couple of years. I admire her gusto and bravery for leaving her day job to pursue her passion—lettering. And she’s one of the best out there, in my opinion. She makes powerful statements come to life through her exquisite pen strokes.

I love this statement and Roxy’s interpretation brings it to life.

When she reached 30,000 followers on Instagram, she created this piece. The symmetry of the two words and the details in the letters are really a testament to her craft, and it’s a fun way to thank her followers.

Roxy Prima is inspired by …

I am inspired most by my business partner, Phoebe Cornog. We’ve been working together for about two years, and I never would have been able to do the things we’ve accomplished if I was trying to do it on my own. Phoebe is fearless, bold, and totally her own person. You can see it in her work and hear it on our podcast (Drunk on Lettering). Teaming up with her has made me a better version of myself as a designer and as an entrepreneur. I’m constantly blown away by her work and how she is always growing and pushing herself.

One of my favorite things about Phoebe’s work is that she always has a sense of playfulness and fun in what she creates—completely matching her personality! She created this piece on her iPad to announce that we were going to Australia to speak at a conference, and I totally fell in love with it. She always uses beautiful and interesting colors. To me it totally screams Phoebe, and I love that!

Another favorite project, is a collaboration mural we painted with talented muralist Eric Friedensohn and Adam Vicarel. They were visiting us in San Diego and we wanted to collaborate with them. After a couple glasses of wine, Phoebe had the brilliant idea of driving into the desert and painting on an abandoned shack. The next morning we picked up some paint and drove for three hours in 113 degrees, until we finally found the perfect little abandoned shack! We ended up painting the phrase “forget me not,” which seemed perfect for the location and the shack. Phoebe is always coming up with ideas that seem crazy, but end up being amazing!

Phoebe Cornog is inspired by …

Maria Montes inspires me because she is not only an amazingly talented designer, but she has a matching personality! It is easy to admire her work because it is incredibly detailed, meticulous, and beautiful. However, I had the opportunity to meet with Maria and I am in love with her story and approach to life. She is such a strong, funny, and caring woman… and I feel very lucky to call her my new friend.

I LOVE her Absinthe artwork. I wish I had the patience to create something so ornate. It is gorgeous and helped to inspire her latest typeface, Green Fairy, which you should all be on the look out for.

I also really love Maria’s skateboard decks. Although I am not a skater, I have always had a love for skate/surf culture. Her hand-drawn skate decks are beautiful because, again they are very ornate and must have taken hours to create. Maria is clearly insane (the good kind)!

Tune in next time to see who inspires Maria!