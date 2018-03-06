Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.
Behind the Design: Amazing Designs, Projects & Designers
The Most Influential Designs of the Past 33 Years
Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Hot Stuff: Designer Self Promotion
Want to get your clients’ attention? Sometimes you’ve gotta pack a little heat. This designer self promotion by HAND Design Studio won an outstanding achievement award for doing just that.
Yellow House’s Simple, Flexible, Resonant New Logo
Yellow House’s brand identity—inspired by social movement and design activism, and created by Brunet-Garcia Advertising—is as big and resonant as its mission to leverage the power of art to transform communities.
Triumphant Design: Award-Winning Logo from Ad Victorem
Ad Victorem (Latin for “Towards Victory”) has created hundreds of brand names and identities. But creating their own turned out to be their biggest challenge yet—one they likened to naming their own child.
Timeface: A Typeface That Tells its Own Story
Timeface, an experimental typeface by June Shin, was selected by Chicago’s Society of Typographic Arts as one of 100 of 2017’s best designs.
The Future of the Football Helmet
The football helmet is one of the most branded & visible pieces of sports equipment and the future could bring big changes.
An Argument For Sustainable Design: Scientists Warn Humanity of Catastrophic Fate
After scientists' letter of warning to humanity, it's more obvious now than ever just how important sustainable design can be. Designer Seunghee Yi has an idea for a…
Pentagram’s Natasha Jen on All Things Branding
Pentagram partner and HOW Logo Design Awards judge Natasha Jen talks brand identity design, teacherly observations and tips for designers.
Making an Iconic Notebook Even Better
Inspired by Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, designer Aron Fay set forth on a noble quest: to make the greatest notebook ever even better.