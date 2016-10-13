Winning In-House Design from Inflight Internet Gogo

In the weeks leading up to the release of the Winter 2016 issue of HOW magazine, we’re celebrating winners of the HOW In-House Design Awards online. (In case you didn’t know, all winners will be featured in the Winter issue, which you can find at Barnes & Noble Dec. 13—or, even better, get your subscription to be the first to see the beautiful printed issue in your mailbox in November)!

This week we take a closer look at merit-winning work from Chicago-based inflight internet and entertainment company Gogo. According to Gogo’s website, the idea started with a simple sketch, and the company has grow to lead its industry, driving innovation and delivering reliable connectivity and entertainment to thousands of aircrafts.

What we love most about their In-House Design Awards–winning entry From the Ground Up, which was recognized in the business-to-business category of the Awards, is how a tight deadline for such an ambitious project didn’t stop the small team from getting it right, down to the last detail.

TITLE From the Ground Up Book

COMPANY Gogo, Chicago; www.gogoair.com

CREATIVE TEAM Rachel Allen, Tim Casart, Brian Doherty,

Cinzia Mercuri, Jonathan Nielsen, Alice Nita, Stephen Rollick

Senior designer Stephen Rollick explains that their “skeleton crew,” which was already tasked with the entirety of the company’s marketing and creative needs, was challenged not only to interview 40 thought leaders from key organizations, but to publish the highlights in a book in order to show how the internet of things will transform aviation—all in six months.

“While conducting interviews and constructing the narrative, we developed a brand and style guide to connect disparate elements within a cohesive design,” Rollick says. He goes on to explain that they used hand-cut, duotoned photos to make assets from a range of sources both visually consistent and engaging, and roll-fold diagrams to make complex ideas both accessible and interactive.

Furthermore, he notes that “print techniques like foil stamping, embossing and a die-cut slipcover got the attention of our highly targeted audience: the aviation industry’s most influential decision-makers.”

And of course, it got the attention of HOW’s judges, too.

Congratulations, Gogo!