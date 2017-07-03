15 Award-Winning Posters Created by In-House Designers

Given that we love both posters and in-house designers, it probably goes without saying that we especially love posters created by in-house designers. (Just like we love love love book covers designed by in-housers.) That’s why we’re thrilled to spotlight the thoughtful, beautiful and impactful posters below, all of which have won awards from HOW and PRINT and all of which were created by in-house creatives.

15 Cool Posters Created by In-House Designers

1. SFMOMA New Visual Identity Launch Posters

Company/Client: San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Creative Team: Amy Yu Gray, Bosco Hernandez, Sophine Lim, James Provenza, Jennifer Sonderby, Mathieu Stemmelen

Details: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Design Studio has created a new visual identity to coincide with the opening of its new museum, which took place on May 14, 2016. Similar to the architectural features of its new expansion, the new visual identity is designed to be porous, open and welcoming, providing multiple points of access. Like the design of its expansion, the museum’s new visual identity was inspired by the surrounding hills and the water and fog of the San Francisco Bay.

These posters were part of the campaign that won Best of Show in a past HOW In-House Design Awards.

2. IBM Poster



Company/Client: IBM Design

Creative Team: Matthew C. Paul, Patrick Chew (designers)

Details: Thomas J. Watson started a legacy when he said, “All the problems of the world could be settled easily if men were only willing to think.” But, thinking is often the hardest work of all. As IBM revives the design culture that was established by those like Paul Rand and Ray & Charles Eames, it is important that we embrace thinking as well as making. We challenge ourselves to design solutions that make sense at a 5th grade level, and embrace the simple building blocks that make it all possible.



3. 3D Type Exhibition Poster

Company/Client: Dankook University

Creative Team: Hoon-Dong Chung

This poster was honored in HOW’s International Design Awards.

4. The Fantastical Theatre of Engineering Innovation Posters





Company/Client: UBM Tech

Creative Team: Karen Field, Mara Cruz, Ryan Wattaul, Daniel Guidera

Details: With a tight budget and other constraints, the team created a circus tent façade and side show posters for the EE Times booth.

These posters were honored in the B2B category of HOW's In-House Design Awards.

5. 2015 Graphic Design and Designing Green Poster





Company/Client: Auburn University School of Industrial + Graphic Design

Creative Team: Courtney Windham

This poster was honored in the Education category of HOW's In-House Design Awards.

6. Our School Climate Posters



Company/Client: Southern Poverty Law Center

These posters were honored in PRINT Magazine’s Regional Design Awards. If you love them as much as we do, tweet at SPLC and let them know: @splcenter

7. Summer of Love Posters

Company/Client: BI Worldwide

Creative Team: Jess Knox, Benjamin Kjos, Chip Barber, Frank Durrett, Mike Heisler, Wanda Boettcher



These posters were honored in the B2B category of HOW's In-House Design Awards.

8. Kutztown University Senior Portfolio Review Poster

Company/Client: Kutztown University

Creative Team: Jamie Basile, Denise Bosler



These posters were honored in the Education category of HOW's In-House Design Awards.

9. The Blue Umbrella Poster

Company/Client: Pixar Animation Studios

This project was honored in PRINT Magazine’s Regional Design Awards.

10. NRDC Brand Poster

Company/Client: NRDC

Creative Team: Lisa Benenson, Michelle Egan, Bob Comire, Scott Dodd, and Guyang Chen

This poster was honored in the Nonprofit category of HOW's In-House Design Awards.

