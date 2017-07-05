Dig into one of 10 design exercises featured in the Summer issue of HOW Magazine, and share your creations on Twitter or Instagram with #DesignXTraining.

Design Exercises: Sign of the Times Design Exercises: Sign of the Times

Time limit: 60 minutes

Think of a local store in your neighborhood. You’ve been hired to come up with a handdrawn “We’re Open” sign for them to hang on the front door. However, they don’t want just one sign. They want a unique sign for each hour that the store is open, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Create sketches for each sign. Your design should speak to the spirit of the store, and entice passersby to take a peek inside.

Want to print out this template? Cick here to download this page from the magazine.

BUILD ON THIS

Phase 1: The store owner wants you to personalize the “We’re Open” signs for each day of the week. Adapt your solution accordingly.

Phase 2: Business is booming! The store will now be open 24/7. What does this mean for your solution?

CROSS-TRAIN

The business loves your typeface from Exercise 1. Redo your signs incorporating this typeface.

In the Summer issue of HOW, David & Mary Sherwin present a series of 10 essential design exercises to keep your creativity agile, energetic and powerful. Each one is paired with skill-building next steps and creative cross-training activities to help you work out different parts of your brain. Why is creative cross-training important? As Sherwin writes,

“Cross-training taught me a different sort of discipline as a designer. You can work on improving specific skills that come up as part of projects: Arranging elements in a page spread, crafting a compelling identity or icon, laying out a responsive website, or animating graphics for a video. But your biggest gains will come from design cross-training—moving through a variety of different design exercises that help you build and extend your skills.”

Keep an eye out at howdesign.com/xtraining for more exciting design exercises, and check out all of them in HOW Magazine!

