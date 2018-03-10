Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things we’ve seen lately. This week we’re looking at a new Adobe tutorial, the newly announced 2018 AIGA Medalists, olive oil packaging inspired by the traditional architecture and contemporary art of Istria, a new illustrated biography about W.A. Dwiggins and logo animations from Thirst.
Creative News from the Week: Adobe Tutorial, Logo Animations, 2018 AIGA Medalists and More
1. How to Make Style Changes Across Artboards in Adobe XD CC
The latest quick tutorial from Adobe CC covers how to create assets within Adobe XD that you can then use to quickly make changes to the colors and character styles used throughout your web and app prototype designs. Check it out:
Enter the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards by March 12 for your chance at prizes like these:
• a free Big Ticket to HOW Design Live 2019
• a main-stage trophy presentation
• a lunch date with a HOW Design Live speaker
• an invite to the HOW Live Speaker Reception with industry leaders
• a spot in a gorgeous, all-new hardcover book from HOW+PRINT
Early-Bird Deadline is Monday night!
2. The 2018 AIGA Medalists
Since 1920, AIGA has been awarding medals to those who’ve set standards of excellence in their work or made significant, innovative contributions within the field of design. The 2018 AIGA Medalists have been announced, and these individuals will be honored for their exceptional achievements, services and contributions at the 2018 AIGA Gala Awards next month: Aaron Douglas (honored posthumously), Arem Duplessis, Karin Fong, Susan Kare and Victor Moscoso. aiga.org/medal
Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics. This is about building a more solid foundation and taking your career to the next level. Enroll today to save $50! (Savings available to first 50 students only.)
3. Chiavalon Olive Oils Gift Packaging Designed by Bruketa&Zinic&Grey
This Chiavalon Olive Oils gift packaging, designed by Zagreb-based advertising agency Bruketa&Zinic&Grey, was inspired by the traditional architecture and contemporary art of Istria—or more specifically, the vibrant and growing art scene in the small Istrain town of Vodnjan. The Chiavalon family (who is from Istria) is a highly awarded producer of extra virgin olive oils, and their packaging design rarely goes unnoticed by packaging lovers worldwide.
4. W.A. Dwiggins: A Life in Design, a New Illustrated Biography
The new illustrated biography W.A. Dwiggins: A Life in Design, by Bruce Kennett, provides a history of the polymath who gave breadth to graphic design. Check out an excerpt from Steven Heller’s foreword to the book over at PrintMag.com, and catch author Kennett’s inspirational and exciting talk about Dwiggins on May 3 at HOW Design Live in Boston. (Learn more about his session here—and note that you can save up to $500 on HOW Design Live if you register by March 15.)
Get your copy of the book here.