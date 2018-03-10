Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things we’ve seen lately. This week we’re looking at a new Adobe tutorial, the newly announced 2018 AIGA Medalists, olive oil packaging inspired by the traditional architecture and contemporary art of Istria, a new illustrated biography about W.A. Dwiggins and logo animations from Thirst.

Creative News from the Week: Adobe Tutorial, Logo Animations, 2018 AIGA Medalists and More

1. How to Make Style Changes Across Artboards in Adobe XD CC

The latest quick tutorial from Adobe CC covers how to create assets within Adobe XD that you can then use to quickly make changes to the colors and character styles used throughout your web and app prototype designs. Check it out:

2. The 2018 AIGA Medalists