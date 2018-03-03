Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Enter the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards by March 12 for your chance to land a lunch date with your design idol, along with other great prizes!

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things from the past week. This week is all about alternative movie posters, fun new work from Snask, famous brands reimagined as vintage print ads, a handlettering video and the latest gorgeous work from Chad Michael Studio.

5 Creative Highlights from the Week: Alternative Movie Posters, Handlettering Video and More

1. Oscar Pop! Movie Posters Collection

It’s back! For the sixth year in a row, Shutterstock’s design team has created a fantastic Oscar Pop! poster collection. These alternative movie posters for the Oscars Best Picture nominees are inspired by the creativity and talent of leading pop artists like Keith Haring.

Poster by Kia Delgado

Get Out poster by Alice Lee; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri poster by Jackelyne Castillo

Dunkirk poster by Brandon Lee; Phantom Thread poster by Flo Lau

View all nine posters here: shutterstock.com/blog/2018-oscar-pop-best-picture-posters

2. Snask’s New Work for Holvi

Snask just shared their recent work for financial service Holvi, a company that aims to make life easier for makers and doers all around the world. Snask created the campaign concept for online and social media content, and used handicraft to create the look and feel. See more of the project here: snask.com/case/holvi-banking-for-makers-doers

Photographs by Mattias Lindbäck & Per Björklund

3. Famous Brands as Vintage Print Ads

The folks over at Invaluable just had some fun reimagining some of today’s most famous brands—like Airbnb and Lyft—as vintage print ads. Check them all out here: invaluable.com/blog/vintage-ads

4. Handlettering on Anything with Will Paterson

Join logo designer Will Paterson for what he calls the “ultimate handlettering video,” in which he shows us how to handletter on anything—anything at all, from a leather wallet to a banana.

5. Benevolence Rum by Chad Michael Studio

We’re in love with Chad Michael’s latest work for Caribbean Rum, which is distilled and aged in Haiti with all profits funding charitable efforts on the island nation. See more here: behance.net/gallery/61558101/Benevolence-Rum

