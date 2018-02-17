Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights of the Week

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things from the past week. This week’s selection takes us all the way back to the ’80s for a mock instructional video for Siri, then to modern-day Detroit for an immersive new experiential installation, and finally to the App Store for a fun AR wishing well experience.

Creative News from the Week: Siri in the 80s, Leta Sobierajski + More

1. Apple’s Siri in the 1980s

Did you catch Squirrel Monkey’s latest funny/nerdy/retro video? This instructional video imagines how Siri would have worked in the ’80s.

2. Leta Sobierajski’s New Website, letasobierajski.com

Leta Sobierajski’s just unleashed a fresh website, and we’re loving it. When Sobierajski was a 2014 PRINT New Visual Artist, she told PRINT:

“Whether designed for personal or promotional uses or for client-based projects, each piece presents a process in which multidisciplinary ideas and approaches lead to unexpected results.”

Check out some of the unexpected features on her new site and learn more about her in this PRINT Designer of the Week interview.

3. GM World, an Immersive New Experiential Installation

Have you heard about or visited the gorgeous and newly unveiled GM World located in the Atrium of GM’s global headquarters? This 5-story experiential installation has been in the making for the past two years. Creative partners included experience marketing house EWI Worldwide (serving as creative agency and fabricator on this project) and Seattle-based hybrid experience agency MODE Architectural (leading creative development for all the media and interactive features).

Perhaps the most impression features are the 17 massive-scale LED surfaces, which are fed by an AI–driven interactive content engine capable of delivering an infinite array of branded content—resulting in unique experiences in the space every single day.

“I think they key thing about the GM project is the fact that we invented an AI to control and sequence the media,” says Bob Bonniol of MODE Architectural. “THAT is the heart of this story … The rest of it is impressive in scope, and certainly a big brand creating an experience in their headquarters is interest worthy, but NOBODY (that I can find) has put an AI behind the scenes (screens?). AI stuff is white hot right now.”

Photo credit: Andreas Keller

Managing a Web Design Project from Start to Finish: A HOW Design University Course Enroll today to learn how to provide web design project leadership from research all the way through testing.

4. Stories to Inspire Creativity on WePresent by WeTransfer

WeTransfer recently launched an editorial site called WePresent, with the goal of sharing the voices of the creatives using its platform, and inspiring all creatives. We’re loving this feature on French director and illustrator Geoffroy de Crécy, master of looping animations. And of course, this discussion with Debbie Millman about words and how our relationship with them has changed.

wepresent.wetransfer.com

5. VOLO Wish: An AR Wish Experience

We’re loving this fun new app from experiential design agency HUSH. Its purpose as a global physical/digital experience is to bring people together to make wishes for a positive future—something we could always use more of. You can use the app to bring to life your own personal wishing well—anything from a coffee cup to a freshly drawn circle on your favorite paper.

Download the app here.

And remember to check in next week to see what else we’ve found!