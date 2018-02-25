To ignore what's happening in the periphery is to develop brand tunnel vision. That's why global agency verynice is sharing their step-by-step ...
Product Packaging Could Be Your Greatest Missed Marketing Opportunity
Developing breakthrough packaging that truly connects with your brand’s audience is more important today than ever before. These 3 guiding principles ...
Timeface: A Typeface That Tells its Own Story
Timeface, an experimental typeface by June Shin, was selected by Chicago’s Society of Typographic Arts as one of 100 of 2017’s best designs.
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Mari Kanstad Johnsen, Eva Jauss & Raby-Florence Fofana
One artist is inspired by the next in this fascinating series, featuring Mari Kanstad Johnsen, Eva Jauss and Raby-Florence Fofana.
12 Design Leaders Set New Year’s Resolutions
From dedicating skills to help the underserved to political ambitions and intents to be focused, top design leaders share their New Year's resolutions.
3 Big Lessons from Documentary Films
Jerry Seinfeld, Adam West, Steven Spielberg... creatives can take away a great deal from the collective wisdom shared in documentary films of these greats.
32 Graphic Design Quotes to Inspire
It's time to bite the bullet and finish that big project. But first—a bit of inspiration to get you started.
8 Tips for Designers from Chip Kidd
Chip Kidd is definitely the rockstar of the dust jacket and he dishes on how to pull it off.
Parakeet’s Wonderful Plumage of Icons, Emojis & More
Most designers are generalists. But there's something beautiful about how design firm Parakeet has carved out a niche when it comes to these little big things.
Making an Iconic Notebook Even Better
Inspired by Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, designer Aron Fay set forth on a noble quest: to make the greatest notebook ever even better.