3 Degrees of Inspiration: Gemma O’Brien, Magda Ksiezak & Petra Eriksson

Editor’s Note: This is part 62 in Emily Potts’ inspirational series. Every other week she features three artists whose work offers fresh, fun, and stimulating creative inspiration. Each artist picks the next link—someone who personally inspires him/her. Check out the sixty-first part in the series, featuring Roxy Prima, Phoebe Cornog & Maria Montes.

Maria Montes is inspired by two people ….

Her work is extremely intricate and she mixes two of my biggest passions—letterforms and illustration. I love the intricacy of Gemma’s artwork, the details inside each letterform, the energy and the ligatures creating a strong and cohesive piece.

This artwork is the inspiration behind my first ever lettering piece designed in 2013. I followed her process of writing the quote using a ruling pen, then drawing on top of my calligraphy with tracing paper to add weight and contrast.

I love many things about this piece. The first is that it is black and white. The second is the reference to the Australian movie “The Castle,” a movie with which I have a strong connection. The third is the comic style of lettering. The last aspect I love about Gemma’s work is the variety of styles between her pieces.

Maria is also inspired by …

She has an exceptional eye for color, composition, and a very strong and effective design output. She is a brilliant young designer who I share a common vision with.

More than a year ago, I started a personal project called “The Shit Series.” I would love to say that this artwork is part of my “Shit Series,” as I absolutely love the message as much as the visual resolution … but it is not!! It belongs to Magda. This letterpress print has been sitting on my desk for the last two years and I stare at it every day reminding myself that “Good shit takes time.” The letterforms, composition simplicity [and] effectiveness of the piece is admirable.

I love the bold colors, the composition and the visual impact of this paper craft poster. Magda specializes in illustration, paper craft and stop motion and her skills and honesty are an inspiration to me.

Magda Ksiezak is inspired by …

She uses color so well. Anytime I see her work, it just grabs me. It makes me stop and take it in. Petra’s illustrations have really interesting points of view. Her compositions feel photographic, and give a sense of realness to her illustration style.

I love this piece because of the composition. At a glance, it could even seem real and photo-like. The bold colors feel fun but the shading still gives it a hyper-realistic look.

I love this illustration because of the use of color, patterns, and shading. The boldness and composition just grabs my eye.

Tune in next time to see who inspires Petra!