How often do you listen to music while you’re working? Most of the creatives we know are fueled by music and caffeine. Come back every two weeks for a new playlist by the editors of HOW and Print magazines.

Welcome back to the HOW + Print Designer Radio Hour! The biweekly podcast for graphic designers who love music. This week’s cover art designers were pretty tricky to find. If you have any information about the artists behind the album covers below, share it with us @HOWbrand, @printmag or @callie_budrick.

Don’t forget to follow the Designer Radio Hour on Spotify, where playlists will be released without commentary one week after their premier on Mixcloud.

This week’s HOW + Print Designer Radio Hour includes artists like Dr. Dog, M.I.A. and Gary Numan. Enjoy!

Designer Radio Hour Tracklist: Episode 2

Lousy Connection by Ezra Furman from Perpetual Motion People

You’re Dead by Norma Tanega from Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog

Bamboo by Hinds from Leave Me Alone

From by Dr. Dog from Furr, Layout design by Israel T. Molina Fuentes, Sabrina Koerber, Chris Watson; Photography by Matt Suib, Elizabeth Weinberg; Paintings by Ken Ellis

Fire & Fast Bullets by Blitzen Trapper from Furr, album cover by Eric Adrian Lee

M.E. by Gary Numan from The Pleasure Principle

Gosh by Jamie xx from In Colour, album cover by Jamie xx

Sexodus by M.I.A., feat. The Weeknd from Matangi, album design by Daniel Sannwald

Genesis by Grimes from Visions, album cover by Mark Khair

Digital Witness by St. Vincent from St. Vincent, album cover by Renata Raksha

The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala from Currents, album cover by Robert Beatty

The Other Side by NVDES from The Other Side – Single

Shinzo No Tobira by Mariah from Utakata No Hibi

Green Light by Lorde from Melodrama, album cover by Sam McKinniss