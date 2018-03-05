Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Designer Spotlight: Famous Graphic Designers, Design Firms
Catching Up with 10 Design Leaders from the ’90s & Early 2000s
Let's catch up with 10 of the people who played major roles in the design industry in the ’90s and early 2000s: David Carson, Robynne Raye, Michael Strassburger, Bill Cahan, Sean Adams, Noreen Morioka, John Sayles, Sheree Clark, David Salanitro and Jennifer Sterling.
5 Talented Graphic Designers in Hip Hop
There are dozens of graphic designers behind some of hip hop’s biggest stars. Meet some of the most talented in the industry.
8 Tips for Designers from Chip Kidd
Chip Kidd is definitely the rockstar of the dust jacket and he dishes on how to pull it off.
Pentagram’s Natasha Jen on All Things Branding
Pentagram partner and HOW Logo Design Awards judge Natasha Jen talks brand identity design, teacherly observations and tips for designers.
5 World-Class Creatives Celebrate Good Design
Pum Lefebure, Leland Maschmeyer, Su Mathews Hale, Vanessa Foley & Brian Collins celebrate design before the International Design Awards closes tonight.
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Masters Type & Lettering
In the latest edition of Three Degrees of Inspiration, explore typographic design by Spencer Charles, Kelly Thorn, Julien Priez and Lotta Nieminen.
Passion Projected: Deva Pardue on Designing For All Womankind
In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, designer Deva Pardue created a motif for the empowerment of all womankind, leveraging a mark steeped in history.
Future Perfect: Ragnar & Mid-Century Modernism
At a time when the word “futuristic” conjures a dark aesthetic, Brandon Johnson’s mid-century modern illustrations look forward with optimism and nostalgia.
Good Chemistry: Creating Branding for the Marijuana Industry
Thanks to Duffy's intelligent approach to branding marijuana industry pioneer Good Chemistry, Mary Jane has grown up to be quite respectable.