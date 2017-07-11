We’re thrilled to be giving away five Studio Hinrichs annual 365 Typography Calendars. The calendar features 12 different typefaces selected by designers from all over the world, each with fascinating history and information about the type and the designer. Enter the sweepstakes for your chance to win!

Today is Amazon Prime Day.

And while there are some great deals throughout the site (seriously, I just bought an Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99 and I’m stoked to play with it tomorrow), there isn’t a whole lot of relevant stuff for designers. So we at HOW asked ourselves what would happen if graphic designers took over the Amazon Prime Day Deals. We imagine it would start with an entire redesign of the website and end with a heck of a lot of designerly items on sale. For kicks and giggles, here’s a few things we found on Amazon that designers would love to have discounted.

Click the images to visit Amazon

1. This Book is a Planetarium

“This book concisely explains—and actively demonstrates through six functional pop-up contraptions—the scientific wonders at play behind seemingly-simple everyday things.” Create a flashlight planetarium, a speaker for your favorite mobile device, a spiralgraph, a decoder ring, a perpetual calendar and a miniature guitar.

2. Masterclass Premium Dual Tip Brush Makers

Masterclass markers are some of my favorites. This set has 12 dual tip nylon brush markers, with primary and complementary colors. The ink in these markers blends really well, almost like watercolors. One side has a 2mm brush that’s pressure sensitive and the other is an 0.8mm fine point tip. Best part? If you don’t love these markers, they have a 100% money-back guarantee

3. Wacom Intuos Art Pen and Touch digital graphics, drawing & painting tablet Medium

Everyone knows Wacom, and if you don’t have a tablet already this is a great one to start with. Wacom comes with free downloadable software and online training, which is a nice plus. The one downside some see with Wacom tablets is the USB connectivity. But if you’re looking for Bluetooth connection, you’ll be shelling out a bit more cash.

4. Graphique de la Rue: The Signs of Paris

“Graphique de la Rue is Fili’s photographic diary of hundreds of Paris’s most inventive restaurant, shop, hotel, street, and advertising signs. Classic neon café signs are juxtaposed with the dramatic facades of the Moulin Rouge and the Folies Bergère. Colorful mosaics cheerfully announce hotel entrances, department stores, fishmongers, even public toilets.”

5. FiftyThree Digital Stylus Pencil for iPad

A great alternative to the Apple Pencil, the FiftyThree Stylus Pencil connects to your iPad or iPhone. We love the slick wooden design, but this stylus is more than just a pretty tool. “With Surface Pressure, Erase, Blend and adaptive Palm Rejection, Pencil puts creative possibility in your hands.”

6. Shit I Gotta Fucking Get Done Spiral Notebook – Todo List Notepad

We’ve all got stuff to do. Why not have a little laugh before looking at your to-do list? This spiral notebook comes with 100 pages of lined paper.

7. Black World Scratch off Map

Not only is this map absolutely beautiful, but it’s also a nice way to relieve a little stress. There’s something really satisfying about scratching off each place you’ve visited. If you’re not someone who travels often, scratch off the countries you want to visit to make your own unique map!

8. Creative Lettering and Beyond

“Creative Lettering and Beyond combines the artistic talents and inspirational tips and tutorials of several professional hand letterers and calligraphers for a dynamic and interactive learning experience.” Psst, this would pair wonderfully with those Masterclass markers!