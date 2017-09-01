Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Anton Bolin

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Website: http://www.antonbolin.se/

Download: Dropbox

About the face: Can you believe it’s September? Personally, my favorite thing about this time of year—aside from the weather—is all of the Oktober Fest activities that pop up around town. What’s better than drinking beer in the streets and eating way too many pretzels? So if you plan on having an Oktoberfest celebration this year, you might consider using Anton Bolin’s free font Bajern to promote it.

Bajern is inspired by German frakturs “with a twist of Sweden.” It reminds me of the signs I saw while walking around Berlin, but a little more modern. We still have a few weeks left in futbol season, too. Enjoy it while it lasts!

