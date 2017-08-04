Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Frank Hemmekam

Location: Nijverdal, Netherlands.

Website: https://www.behance.net/hemmekam

Download: Fontfabric

About the face: Early this month the internet started “freaking out” over a new conspiracy theory surrounding the Trump family. Except this time it doesn’t have anything to do with collusion.

Instead, people have been wondering whether or not Baron Trump is a time traveler. Yep, you read that correctly. Time traveler.

The idea stemmed from a 19th-century book series that featured a boy named Baron Trump. The Huffington Post covered it pretty well:

In Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey, Baron is a wealthy young man living in a place called Castle Trump, but his real adventures begin when Don, the “Master of all Masters,” inspires him to travel to Russia, where he finds a portal that allows him to travel to other lands.

The coincidences only get weirder.

So for kicks and giggles (and also because it’s a seriously gorgeous typeface), this week’s free font is Baron by Frank Hemmekam and distributed by Fontfabric.

“Fontfabric type foundry presents Baron—decorative Sans serif family of three completely different weights—Regular, Bold and Black—with their matching italics!

“Baron is a free uppercase display typeface inspired by the classic sans serif font families. This typeface is, because of his many alternative options and weights, perfect for usage in posters, logotypes and headlines.”

