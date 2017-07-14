Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: THE BROSNES Design Co. and Pixel Surplus

Location: Bandung, Indonesia

Website: https://www.behance.net/thebrosnes; https://www.pixelsurplus.com/

Download: Pixel Surplus

About the face: Lately I’ve been trying to connect the week’s free fonts to what’s trending around the world. But today is fairly quiet (unless you’re Beyoncé or Donald Trump Jr) so I’ve found a typeface that’s anything but quiet.

Berg is a free layered font created by THE BROSNES Design Co. and inspired by vintage sign paintings, posters and labels. The file comes with 7 font files, including Regular, Extrude, Inline, Shadow, Ornament, Western & Rough. THE BROSNES has offered Berg as a free font for both personal and commercial use. We would love to see what you come up if you choose to use it for any of your projects!

What do you think of this typeface? Comment below!

Andy Brenits returns to HOWU with a new workshop focusing on marketing basics for designers. Marketing today is all about driving customer engagement and influencing people to make the “buy” decision for products or services. Today’s designers need to have a solid understanding of marketing in order to ensure that they are solving visual communications challenges strategically, and not just creating design for the sake of design.