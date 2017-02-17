Welcome to Free Font of the Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Ion Lucin

Location: Madrid, Spain

Website: https://www.behance.net/ionL

Download: Graphic Pear

About the face: Everything about this family is wonderful—from the story, to the execution. Designer Ion Lucin enjoys experimenting with typography, but felt guilty when altering other designers’ typefaces. So, Lucin created Big John, a typeface to share with everyone.

Slim Joe, “an ultra light version,” became the sister font of Big John. “In combination, the two create a perfect and bold contrast.” Both fonts are all caps and geometric, making them perfect for headlines and subtitles. Big John and Slim Joe are both free for personal and commercial use. “Design. Animate. Illustrate. Free for everyone. Enjoy.”

