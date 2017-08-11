Free Font Friday: Bonfire

See more from the Free Font Friday series!

Designers: Jeremy Vessey (Hustle Supply Co.) & Pixel Surplus

Location: Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Website: http://artimasa.com/; https://www.pixelo.net/

Download: Pixel Surplus

About the face: We’re heading toward the end of summer and the start of the school year for a lot of creatives. And sure, it’s a bummer when the pool closes and the sun starts setting earlier, but fall isn’t so bad. It’s undeniably the best time of year to sit around a fire toasting marshmallows with friends and talking about plans for next summer.

Enter this week’s free font: Bonfire by Jeremy Vessey.

“Bonfire is a new hand drawn brush script from Hustle Supply Co. It comes with 2 sets of Capital letters and is equipped with a few different alternate lower case characters as well as unique swashes and western european characters. The Free version of Bonfire includes upper and lower case letters in one style. “

To purchase the full version of the font, visit the Creative Market. It’s a bargain at only $14! Totally worth it. Enjoy!

