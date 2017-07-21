Design speaks to each of us in a universal language. No matter your native tongue, excellence in design can intrigue, inspire and stir one’s emotions—no words needed. Make a global impact with your design when you enter the HOW International Design Awards, the competition recognizing creative excellence around the world.

Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Yai Salinas & Tano Veron

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Website: http://www.yaisalinas.com/; https://www.facebook.com/tano.veron/

Download: Dropbox

About the face: We’re in the middle of summer (and in the middle of accepting submissions for the international design awards). And to celebrate the heat of it all, we found a beautiful and full of life typeface by Yai Salinas & Tano Veron: CARIOCA.

This unique and colorful typeface perfectly embodies the home of both its designers, Buenos Aires. As one commenter said, “Exquisite work! … Your experimental colorful typeface SINGS! Dances! Wonderful work!”

Perfect for posters and headlines, the downside is CARIOCA’s file type: the free download comes as an EPS file instead of an FTS. Aside from maybe slowing down your design process a bit, this free font will brighten up any poster or flyer. Right now CARIOCA is free for personal use, but for commercial use just contact the creator.

What do you think of this typeface? Comment below!

