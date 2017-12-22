Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Lukasz Kulakowski

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Website: https://www.behance.net/emptypagestudio

Download: Pay With A Tweet

About the face: It’s that time of year again! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at HOW. Celebrate the season with this free font from designer and creative director Lukasz Kulakowski. Christmas Time is a perfect font for when you need something that has the character of a handwritten font with the legibility of a machine-made typeface.

Christmas Time is great for titles and headings and would be brilliant on those holiday cards you still need to send out before the end of the year.

