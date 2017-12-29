Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Samuel Salminen

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Website: https://www.behance.net/samsas

Download: MediaFire

About the face: New year, new font. I’m absolutely in love with Elephant Display, a retro typeface by Samuel Salminen. It reminds me of something that Louise Fili would draw up.

Elephant comes with automatic ligatures for “ar,” “em,” “lo” and six other combinations. If 2017 brought back the ’80s, then I hope 2018 brings back Art Deco.

What do you think of this week’s typeface? Comment below or tell us @HOWbrand, @callie_budrick.