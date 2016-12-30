Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Alejandro Inler

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Website: https://www.behance.net/inler

Download: Font Squirrel

About the face: Happy New Year! This week I searched high and low for a typeface that felt like a celebration. A good riddance to the weird and difficult year that was 2016, and a thank goodness to 2017 and all it will (hopefully) bring. Alejandro Inler’s typeface Elsie was the perfect choice. Free from Font Squirrel under the SIL Open Font License, Elsie is a feminine serif with swashed accents.

Inler describes it beautifully on the Font Squirrel page: “Elsie is inspired by feminine energy. This new typeface was created to celebrate the world of women, glamour and fashion. It combines the strength of Bodoni with the softness of italics. Sensitive, attractive, full of personality, innovative and subtle with both classic and new design features. I aimed to add expressive features to the letters, providing nuances that make this a unique vision of Bodoni type. It provides an option to the type which readers often encounter.” Bring it on 2017.

Image credits from top to bottom flickr users: Jane Rahman, super awesome, and Gaby Av. Adjustments made, including text overlay and saturation/overlay edits.

