Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Fontself, Akiko Nakashima, Justin Au and Robyn Makinson

Location: Paris, France; New York, NY

Website: www.fontself.com; www.justin5au.com/

Download: Type With Pride

About the face: In late March 2017, the creator of the iconic Rainbow Flag passed away. Gilbert Baker, an LGBTQ activist and artist, designed the flag in 1978 and refused to trademark the symbol, saying that it was for the entire LGBT community.

To celebrate his life, NewFest and NYC Pride partnered with Fontself to create Gilbert, a free font inspired by the Rainbow Flag. The font was originally created for headlines and banners, but is now being developed into an entire font family with varying weights and styles.

Right now the free font is available in two versions: standard vector and a color font (OpenType-SVG), which is compatible with Photoshop CC 2017. Follow @TypeWithPride on Instagram to stay updated with new relases.

What do you think about this typeface? Comment below.

Want to learn how to make your own typeface? Start with the basics. Typography 101: Letterform Design is the perfect course for anyone interested in one of the most important aspects of design—typography. This workshop doesn’t just show you how a letterform is created, you will also get hands-on experience designing all of the lowercase letters of the alphabet.