Designers: Ryan & Rena Martinson

Location: Sanibel, Florida

Website: www.yellowdesignstudio.com/

Download: Yellow Design Freebies

About the face: Happy first Free Font Friday of the New Year! To kick off 2017 we’ve chosen a unique slab-serif named GistX. The download comes with 12 fonts total, including “Light, Regular and Bold (upright and slanted), each with two different distress versions.”

The Martinsons describe it as “a collision between slab-serif and indie script. The standard characters have the most traditional letterforms, while alternates add funk with swashes and script-inspired curves. The result is a unique modern slab with a vintage/retro vibe.”

