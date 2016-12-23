Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Matt Moffatt

Location: New York, NY

Website: http://www.almanacdesign.nyc/

Download: Dropbox

About the face: A fun holiday treat for all of you celebrating out there! Jingle Display is perfect for making holiday cards! Great for titles and headlines, this font by Matt Moffatt is sure to put you in the holiday spirit! Make sure to check out his other designs this season. Cheers and Happy Holidays from your friends at HOW!

