Designers: KalleGraphics (Karl Sætren)

Location: Oslo Area, Norway

Website: http://www.kallegraphics.com/

Download: FontSpace

About the face: KalleGraphics is the alter ego of Karl Sæter, a full-time senior designer at Mission where he works mostly on identity design for projects of all different sizes. He got started in the creative field while studying fine art at Einar Granum Kunstfagskole, beliving he would become an illustrator. He eventually was introduced to computers and design and finished his degree at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

KiloGram if a free font that Sætran designed based on Nick Curtis’s font Anagram. It’s bold, rigid and totally rock and roll. It’s an all-caps font with alternative letterforms when using lowercase.

