Designer: Steven Bonner

Location: Stirling, United Kingdom

Website: www.stevenbonner.com

Download: www.xlntelecom.co.uk

About the face: “Solid, serious, dependable.” Langdon is a great typeface for headlines and logotypes. The download includes two fonts: solid (accessed using uppercase letters), and shadowed (accessed using lowercase letters).

The punctuation included is particularly interesting, just check out that @ sign. Have you ever seen anything like that? Using extremely thick and thin lines adds an interesting dynamic and a modern twist.

Free for personal and commercial use.

