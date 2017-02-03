Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Krisijanis Mezulis ; brushed by Ieva Mezule

Location: Riga, Latvia

Website: www.krisjanismezulis.com

Download: Wild Type

About the face: Something about this hand drawn brush font feels simultaneously wintry yet full of summer fun. As an all-caps font Leafy is great for headlines and titles, but remains legible in body text as well. Give your designs a personal and handmade feeling with this one that’s free for personal & commercial use.

“Leafy is basically a [font] that represents individuality. You won’t find two leaves that are the same. The same goes for the typeface, there is no glyph the same as others,” says Mezulis.

