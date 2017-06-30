July 5th is the final deadline for the In-House Design Awards. Why should you enter? Here are 9 pretty solid reasons. Enter today!

Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Giuseppe Salerno

Location: Turin, Italy

Website: http://www.resistenza.es/

Download: Like, tweet, follow or share from Resistenza to download

About the face: Today is the last day of Pride Month, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating love, equality, diversity and all of the positivity surrounding the LBGTQ community and their friends and allies. This week’s free font is Love Wins, a bright and energetic handlettered ornament typeface by Giuseppe Salerno. I could tell the story behind this font, but y’all hear from me enough and Salerno can do it way better.

From the website:

In 2007 we shared our first pride together. More than 1 million people took the streets of Madrid for this huge celebration… seeing the diversity of people supporting love was incredibly touching. Gay Pride is a celebration of freedom, human rights and the right to love whoever we want. It’s a memorial for the battles, the lives lost and the pain suffered while fighting for a growing list of equal rights. But let’s not forget there are still places where LGTBQ community is repressed and persecuted.

As Letter crafters we love seeing the signs people design for their different pride parades, and we wondered… Why don’t we create a collection of handcrafted lettering to share some love and to add a typographic realness to the party?

Love Wins Font is a series of 60 phrases handwritten with expertise and love specially designed to celebrate diversity. The lettering was crafted with different calligraphic tools creating diverse aesthetics. You can use them to create your signs, t-shirts, stickers, poster, banners.. all you need is to spread love during your Pride Celebrations (or day-to-day life!).

So if you support love and freedom, this is your new favorite freebie!

Shout LOVE out loud! What do you think of this typeface? Comment below!

PowerPoint. The very mention of it is enough to send many designers screaming from the room. But have you stopped to consider how much potential business you’re walking away from by avoiding PowerPoint? Find out more. Enroll today for only $39.99. Next session runs July 5–12.