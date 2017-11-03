Enter before November 20th, 2017! We might just send you to HOW Design Live 2018!

Designers: Fabio Haag

Location: Sapiranga, Brazil

Website: https://fabiohaagtype.com/

Download: Fabio Haag Type

About the face: We’ve featured on of Fabio Haag’s typefaces before: Sua, an interesting hybrid font with seven different weights. Now Haag is back with a new font: Margem.

“Margem is a font family designed to cross many situations. Its humanist sans-serif construction is a solid base for legibility down to the smallest sizes; upon this, geometric shapes bring to life a contemporary design, which goes further towards geometry with stylistic variations on specific letters, shining at display sizes. Plus, a Rounded version puts a smile in any message with its friendly corners. True italics accompany all of these variations summing up to 28 fonts, designed for any situation.”

