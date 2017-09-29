Save on entry fees! Early bird deadline: October 2, 2017

Designers: Koll Kolls

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Website: https://creativemarket.com/kollkolls

Download: Pixel Surplus

About the face: We’ve officially entered fall. And I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to start carving pumpkins and hanging cobwebs all over my apartment. Today’s free font has a few different sources of inspiration: first and foremost, today is the anniversary of Roy Lichtenstein’s death. The American pop artist was especially famous in the mid ’60s and is known for his thick outlines, bold colors and use of Ben-Day dots.

There’s something about the vintage feel of this week’s free font Maskoolin that immediately made me think of Lichtenstein’s work. Maybe it’s the two-tone possibilities, maybe it’s the bold outline that looks a little comic bookish.

“I think my work is different from comic strips—but I wouldn’t call it transformation; I don’t think that whatever is meant by it is important to art.”

The second inspiration is, well, Halloween. For those who love going all out, Maskoolin seems perfect for invitations to your Halloween party and for carving typographic pumpkins. Maybe that’s just me.

Regardless, Maskoolin is a gorgeous bold display font and is free for personal and commercial use. Enjoy!

