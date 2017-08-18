See more from the Free Font of the Week series! And don’t forget to enter HOW’s largest design competition by September 11, 2018: the International Design Awards

Designers: Outline Studio Barcelona

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Website: http://www.studioutline.com/

Download: Studio Outline

About the face: It’s been a rough week in the news. It started with the Charlottesville terror attack perpetrated by white supremacist groups and ended with the attack in Barcelona claimed by ISIS. Words aren’t enough to take away the pain felt by the victims of these attacks, their friends and family, and their allies around the world. And a free font tribute won’t help either. So while this week’s free font is indeed Mercat Barcelona (and it’s absolutely beautiful), I’m also including a list of resources for people who want to help those affected by this week’s events. Scroll to the bottom for links.

Meanwhile, enjoy the beauty of Mercat Barcelona. Its decorative nature is not only elegant, but also a nod to the prominent art-deco movement of Barcelona. Perfect for titles and headlines.

What do you think of this week's typeface?

