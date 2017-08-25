Free Font Friday: Moon

Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Jack Harvatt

Location: Bristol, United Kingdom

Website: https://harvatt.house/

Download: Dropbox

About the face: On Monday, August 21st, North America experienced its first coast to coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.

The 11 most amazing shots of the Great American #Eclipse2017 😮 pic.twitter.com/aOyn2AVuYH — newsner (@newsner) August 22, 2017

Probably one of the most spectacular shots of the #Eclipse2017 at 94% with flight AA 9661 from Lewiston, Idaho https://t.co/JRJ6VMU51c pic.twitter.com/JZU5XfmuW6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 22, 2017

And as a cherry on top, the transit of the @Space_Station during the total solar #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/LEc0Oupm8d pic.twitter.com/RUoqUFE2OJ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 22, 2017

A total Eclipse of the sun in Oregon. Photo created by photographer @JasmanMander. I can’t get over this 😍#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/IvxWyqE8vc — Emily Thomas (@emitoms) August 22, 2017

Needless to say, people were pretty excited.

To celebrate what is being called a once-in-a-lifetime event, this week we’re featuring Moon, a free font by Jack Harvatt. Moon is a rounded, sans serif, all caps typeface. The download comes with light and bold styles and is free for personal use.

To see more eclipse-related designs, check out these eclipse party logos or the historically-tied posters created by astronomer Dr. Tyler Nordgren.

What do you think of this week’s free font? Comment below, or connect with us on Twitter or Instagram @HOWbrand, @callie_budrick.

Join HOW, Lucid Press and Creative Director Scott Talbot as we dive into the three keys to successfully “fueling up” creative teams. Learn how to inspire your creative team to whip out content as fast as you need it. Learn the secret to encouraging crafted copy and delicate design without poking and prodding the creativity out of your in-house team.