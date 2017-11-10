Enter before November 20th, 2017! We might just send you to HOW Design Live 2018!

Designers: Bakoom Studio

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Website: http://www.bakoom-studio.com/

Download: Graphic Pear

About the face: So I just finished “Stranger Things 2,” and now I’m on a big ’80s nostalgia trip. Which is perfect because I found free font Neoneon by Bakoom.

Neoneon is free for personal and commercial use (as long as you give Bakoom credit). Personally, I think it would make for great headlines and titles. Going much smaller than that might make it a little harder to read since it’s technically a font made of outlines. But add a little bit of glowing effect to it in Photoshop, and you’ve got a bangin’ look.

My one qualm so far is that Neoneon only has English characters, which can obviously be pretty limiting. The symbols, though, are totally righteous.

What do you think of this week’s typeface? Comment below or tell us @HOWbrand, @callie_budrick.

