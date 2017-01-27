Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Sergey Ryadovoy

Art Director: Ivan Gladkikh

Location: Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

Website: https://www.behance.net/ryadovoy ; http://www.typetype.ru/free-fonts/

Download: Behance ; TypeType

About the face: It’s been a rough week for some of us. Especially those of us who run social media accounts or enjoy perusing Twitter and Facebook feeds for cute videos of animals and singing father-daughter duos. So to bring a little peace to your Friday (and hopefully your weekend) we’re sharing Sergey Ryadovoy’s Peace Sans.

Peace speaks in different languages, and this font is compatible with 18 different languages. It’s a beautiful, bold font with “amazing curves” that are perfect for headlines, posters, titles and whatever else needs a little more peace in your life.

Free for personal and commercial use under the SIL Open Font License.

