Only a few weeks left until HOW Design Live! You don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to see speakers like Seymour Chwast, Timothy Goodman, Justin Ahrens, Pum Lefebure, Kelli Anderson and more!

Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designer: Dan Rhatigan (while at Monotype); Grey London

Location: United Kingdom

Website: http://www.ultrasparky.org/; http://grey.com/london; https://rymaneco.co.uk/index.html

Download: https://rymaneco.co.uk/index.html

About the face: This week’s font is Ryman Eco, an environmentally sustainable typeface chosen in celebration of Earth Day (April 22). How can a typeface be “environmentally sustainable?” I had the same question.

Ryman Eco was created by Dan Rhatigan in collaboration with Grey London and UK stationery retailer Ryman. The typeface uses an average of “33% less ink than standard fonts.” The challenge was to create something that was not only eco-friendly, but also beautiful.

“We didn’t want to compromise legibility for sustainability; after all, the font will only help the environment if people actually use it. And of course, it must be completely free to download. … So download it, use it, and share it. Because it isn’t just what you write that can make a difference. It’s how you write it.”

What do you think about this typeface? Comment below.

What is the one tool that nearly every designer, marketer and creative has access to? Social media. It’s one the most utilized forms of communication we have. Learn how to treat social media as more than just a tool to drive traffic. How to Leverage Social Media As a Designer is a combination of our two most popular social media workshops.

