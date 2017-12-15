Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Philip Trautmann

Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

Website: http://phitradesign-fonts.com/

Download: Behance

About the face: Sequel is a great typeface for headlines and titles. This free font started as designer Philip Trautmann’s first font project while studying at university in 2016. And it has become so much more.

Sequel comes with eight ligatures for words like “the” and “of,” that transform automatically. The most recent additions to Sequel include “Prequel,” a set of typefaces with textures and outlines that can be used for layering.

