Designer: Adam Robinson

Location: Machester, UK

Website: https://www.adamrob.com/

Download: Reach out to Adam via Instagram for a link to download UFO NEST

About the face: Today is the 70th anniversary of an event that sparked the interest of ufologists across the country. And at this point, you would be hard pressed to find someone within the U.S. who hasn’t heard of the Roswell incident. But if you were to ask for an explanation of the day’s events in 1947, chances are the story will differ each time.

In July of 1947, something crashed from the sky outside of Roswell, New Mexico. The following day, the local Roswell Daily Record released a story announcing the capture of a flying saucer. The U.S. military released a statement saying that it was just a weather balloon and nothing to be concerned with. Interest in the event faded, until the 1970s when ufologists began spreading rumors of alien spacecrafts and extraterrestrial occupants in the Roswell crash.

In the 1990s, the military came forward with the truth about the weather balloon turned flying saucer: it was actually a nuclear test surveillance balloon that belong to Project Mogul. Regardless, Roswell remains “the world’s most famous, most exhaustively investigated, and most thoroughly debunked UFO claim,” according to B.D. Gildenberg in his article A Roswell Requiem.

So what does Roswell have to do with free fonts? Well, I found this beautiful creation by Adam Robinson. UFO NEST is “a font based around the interesting forms and figures of crop circles. Mainly focusing around circler shapes and how these can be used to create a typeface.” I’m in love. Click the image to see the typeface up close!

What do you think of this free font? Comment below!

Also if you want to learn more about Roswell, one of my favorite podcasts has a two-part episode about the incident. They’re raunchy conspiracy theorists, so proceed with caution: Last Podcast on the Left: Roswell I; Last Podcast on the Left: Roswell Part II.

