Designers: Pedro Arilla

Location: Zaragoza, Spain

Website: http://pedroarilla.com/

Download: Pedro’s Website

About the face: September 15th marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. I wanted to find a free font that captured the beauty and grace of Hispanic culture, and I think Valentina does a great job of that. Valentina is a classic didone typeface that follows the 18th Century Bodoni rules.

Pedro Arilla, the typeface designer, writes, “Valentina typeface is a sincere tribute to my grandmother in the form of typography and therefore bears her name.” The download includes 457 glyphs, 125 alternative lower cases and 46 ligatures. It’s legible. It’s mysterious. It can be ornamental. A beautiful nod to Spanish typography. Arilla offers a pay-what-you-want option directly from his website. Enjoy!

