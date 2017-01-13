Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Zahra Shirazi and Amir Daryani S. {aleph corporation}

Location: Tehran, Iran

Website: http://alephcorp.ir/

Download: Sellfy

About the face: I’m seriously missing the summer right now. So to help move past these winter blues, this week’s free font is Vintage & Eroded by the aleph corporation. Vintage & Eroded is a beautiful illustrated font, peaceful yet ornate.

One admirer says it best: “This is obviously not an everyday type, but one that will be used for very special occasions like your good jewelry.”

Free for personal and commercial use.

