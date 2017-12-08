Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Hanson Chan and Studio Frames

Location: Hong Kong

Website: http://voyrd.com/; http://intheframes.com/

Download: AllBestFonts

About the face: “‘Walk-On’ was originally created as a corporate typeface for the Fashion brand Wang & Lynch. It takes its inspiration from the eras of Art Deco and Art Nouveau but with a radically contemporary approach. This retro font boasts simple shapes and reduced ornamental structures, yet still yielding an overall art deco -influenced look and feel. Ideal for headlines, Walk-On can also be utilized for editorial copy due to a vast array of alternate letterforms, numerals, and initials, giving the user multiple options for flexible and exciting text design.”

What do you think of this week’s typeface? Comment below or tell us @HOWbrand, @callie_budrick.

