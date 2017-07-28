Free Font Friday: West Side

Welcome to Free Font Friday, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! We are constantly browsing the web to bring you the best content. We try our best to promote independent designers and their free fonts by browsing sites like Behance and Dribble. If you have a recommendation or would like to see your typeface featured, email us.

Designers: Artimasa Studio & Pixelo

Location: Banda Aceh, Indonesia

Website: http://artimasa.com/; https://www.pixelo.net/

Download: Pixelo

About the face: I apologize in advance for the small rant I’m about to go on.

A few months ago we were celebrating ’80s culture with a free font called Lazer 84 by Juan Hodgson. In that piece, I referenced the return of Star Wars movies to theaters, Instagram’s logo update and the design world’s apparent rediscovery of neon gradients. Nearly half a year later, the ’80s trend is still going strong.

So, when I saw this week’s free font, two things came to mind: Saul Bass and English punk rock group The Clash. Bass is known for his amazing movie poster and title sequence designs, and I think it’s safe to say West Side took a little inspiration from his work. Simultaneously, I was reminded of this poster for The Clash album Black Market Clash. Which then had me listening to some of my favorite albums of their’s, including Combat Rock. And we all know Combat Rock features “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” the secondary theme song for ’80s nostalgia trip and ultra popular Netflix original Stranger Things. And if you haven’t watched trailer that was released at Comic Con, stop what you’re doing and go watch it.

If you’re loving the return of the ’80s as much as I am, you need West Side in your design toolbox. This block-styled typeface creates a retro feeling without turning your designs into a laser show. Channel a little Saul Bass into your next poster.

West Side is free for both personal and commercial use. Enjoy!

What do you think about this typeface? Comment below, or find us on twitter @howbrand or @callie_budrick!

Developing your design portfolio can be challenging at best. It should be able to stand on it’s own, but also should be enhanced by your ability to present it well. Roberto Blake wants to help you reach your portfolio #goals, show off your communication skills and highlight the skills you have to offer a potential client or employer.