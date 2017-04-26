Adobe is always creating the unbelievable. One of their more recent projects is the largest open source typeface on the market. Source Han Serif was designed in collaboration with Google and might be the duo’s most ambitious project yet. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know:

Typography is one of the most essential and omnipresent fields today, and while Type Design is only a part of the larger typography field, it is indispensable for learning how to perceive the intricacies of typographic perception. In this course, Dr Shelley Gruendler of Typecamp, will guide you through the process of designing your own type.