Well we made it another year. It seems like we’ve seen everything in 2017—the good, the bad and the really bad. If you’re feeling down and out, or maybe a little exhausted after a whirlwind of a year, you’re not alone. Let’s all agree to be extra nice to one another this December, and in the New Year. I think we could all use a little break.

We hope to give you a little bit of a break by sharing our favorite gifts for graphic designers this year. Whether it’s for your designer friends, your boss or your niece that you’re trying to bring over to the creative dark side, we’ve got you covered. From trinkets to subscriptions and design books to gadgets, we’re pretty proud of this list.

Did we miss something? Tell us what gifts you’re hoping for this holiday season @HOWbrand.

HOW’S 2016 Great Gifts for Graphic Designers

Note: You can vote on your favorites! Click the arrow and watch your favorite gifts climb up the list. Don’t forget to check back as we’ll continue adding to the list until the holidays are over! These ideas not cutting it for you? Check out last year’s gifts for graphic designers here!