When it comes to the International Design Awards, there’s a universal consensus: Good design needs no translation. Unlike some other forms of communication, it knows no boundaries. This is exactly why the International Design Awards is one of my personal favorite design competitions. Entries are judged by project type rather than industry or region—so posters are up against posters and annual reports against annual reports—no matter where in the world you reside.

The beauty of the International Design Awards is that a thoughtfully constructed design project from the outskirts of Singapore can be admired in a boardroom in a bustling city in Japan. And over the years, we’ve seen this competition spread in the international market, displaying winners from Argentina to Zagreb, Croatia, and the United States.

In the 2015 International Design Awards, we’ll showcase 300+ projects that break the mold and transcend borders to be elevated and recognized as the very best from around the globe. Won’t you enter your work in this internationally applauded design competition?

See a broad range of past winning work below, from packaging and editorial work to multi-media campaigns.

Edward Pond Creative Chef Photography Promo by TAXI

Tesco Packaging

Gaberdine Poster

My Burger Identity System by FAME Newsweek “Mad Men” Special Edition



